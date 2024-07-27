This week on the Collapse Life podcast, host Zahra Sethna takes on the contentious topic of animal agriculture’s role in climate change. David Bean, of the Countryside Alliance in the United Kingdom, provided background and critical perspectives on the growing movement against meat consumption.

Climate and animal activists (increasingly the same crowd) argue that reducing or even eliminating animal agriculture completely is essential to prevent catastrophic climate change. To vigorously push this agenda, they use various tactics to influence the supply and demand sides of the meat industry.

Bean, who is the Parliament and Government Relations Manager for the Countryside Alliance, shed light on the ideological motivations behind these campaigns, suggesting the anti-meat movement is driven by more than just environmental concerns. "In many cases, these are people who come from a background of wanting to favor animal rights, wanting to push veganism down people's throats. And frankly, the climate argument is the latest excuse that they've come to do that," he explained.

He pointed out that many campaigners advocate for plant-based diets as a one-size-fits-all solution, ignoring the complexities of different ecosystems and farming methods.

In Scotland, which is where I come from, there is an awful lot of land that if it's going to be put to agriculture, it's only going to be suitable for either providing pasture for animals to graze on, or in some cases it might be able to produce enough usable grass that it can be harvested and turned into hay, which of course is only actually used for animals at all. It's often said, you sometimes hear it said, that a cow is a wonderful machine which converts grass into food because of course human beings can't eat grass. We just can't digest it. We don't have the ability. But the biological makeup of a cow means that it's precisely suited to doing that. So if you have a situation where land actually can't be turned over to the production of crops that are edible by humans, then quite obviously it will be comparatively more sustainable to continue to use that land for livestock farming because there's no other way that you can use that land to produce food.

Bean noted that farmers are frequently depicted as villains in the narrative of environmental degradation. However, he argued that this characterization is unfair and overlooks the sustainable practices many farmers already implement and the critical role they play in our survival.

On UK television recently it was said that you may need a doctor once a year. You may need a fireman once in your life, or hopefully never. But you can't survive without a farmer three times a day. And ultimately, I think that's what people need to realize. And that when there is a politics that seeks to impose policies on rural areas from urban areas over the heads of the people who live and work there, then that is what I would see as being particularly dangerous.

In addressing possible solutions, Bean advocated for a pragmatic approach. He suggested that, instead of vilifying animal agriculture, efforts should focus on improving existing practices and supporting farmers in their transition to more sustainable methods and greater localization.