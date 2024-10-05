Imagine standing on a military base in the thick of special forces training, knowing that within days, you’ll face a decision that could end your career. For John Frankman, a former Green Beret captain, that was his reality. Deep in the woods of Louisiana, he was ordered to get the COVID-19 vaccine or face severe consequences. But this wasn’t just a matter of health or compliance for Frankman — it was about conscience, faith, and staying true to his principles.

In the latest episode of the Collapse Life podcast, Frankman shares his gripping story with host Zahra Sethna. He details how his faith and moral convictions influenced his decision to resist the shot mandate and other challenging situations during his eight years of service. He wasn’t just defying orders; he was navigating the complex terrain of ethical leadership, conscience, and personal belief, all while leading a Special Forces team.

Frankman’s story takes us beyond the usual tales of military discipline and sacrifice. He delves into the philosophical and theological foundations that shaped his life, particularly his understanding of conscience. As he explains, “It’s not enough just to have a conscience; it has to be informed.” His deep dive into Catholic moral theology guided his resistance to the shots, grounded in his concern about their development using aborted fetal cells.

But why is a conversation about conscience especially relevant now?

With the elections around the corner, millions of Americans are facing their own moral dilemmas. The call to ‘vote your conscience’ coming from all sides leaves people to navigate a complicated landscape of ethical, political, and social issues.

Frankman’s story reminds us that conscience, when informed by both ethical principles and personal beliefs, can be a powerful guide — especially in moments when the stakes are high, whether in military service or in the voting booth.

Throughout the episode, Frankman unpacks not only his personal journey but also the broader implications of conscience-driven leadership. He reveals the emotional toll of staying true to his beliefs, especially in an environment where obedience and hierarchy rule. He stood firm, however, not only for himself but also for the team he led, encouraging them to think critically about their own decisions while under immense pressure from higher-ups.

John Frankman’s story reminds us that true leadership sometimes requires going against the grain. It forces us to ask: What happens when personal principles clash with institutional mandates? His decision to leave the military after eight years, despite the career repercussions, is a testament to the courage it takes to follow one’s convictions.

In a time when many voters are grappling with their own sense of right and wrong, Frankman’s story provides an inspiring framework for making difficult choices — in life and at the ballot box.