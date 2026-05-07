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Sandy's avatar
Sandy
5h

Talk about a trauma-inducing construct, imagine the harm that we all are going to experience if the technocrats are able to activate their tokenized, social credit induced, monetary control system! Yikes, we all will need therapy! Lol.

It’s interesting that the very economic system that the central bankers put into place and got filthy rich off of, enabling them to even contemplate creating the beast system, is now being vilified as trauma based and a source of widespread distress! Hegelian Dialectic, you think? Now all we need is solution!

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David Kirtley's avatar
David Kirtley
2h

It is the perfect storm of the cultural shifts that have come about. First of all is the idea propagated to the world of credit dependence being good and necessary. They have been spreading the idea that there is no reason to save and that things will just take care of themselves. The government will provide for healthcare, retirement, food, and housing.

The narrative has been "You deserve it." Whether it is a vacation, new car, bigger television, a home in a nice place, the fancy clothing and accessories, or whatever. Just attend a college that you can't afford on loans you can't pay and you will get your dream job that will allow you to afford everything that you ever wanted.

Yes, people are traumatized by reality when it hits them. When that happens, it is too late to do anything about it. They are unable to have any money because it is all going to the bank for their car loan and their student loans. It is also going towards the entertainment that they are paying for through subscriptions and things that they have purchased on credit. The destination weddings and vacations.

The bankers and others didn't hold a gun to their heads. They went into it willingly because they believed the fantasy that they were told. They were insulated from the costs by just putting their name on the dotted line on the credit application. It is not a big change that would come from a digital currency. We already have that. There are very few financial transactions that actually involve cash in our modern world. We are just playing with imaginary Monopoly money. Small purchases are just a tap on the card reader. Big purchases are just a signature and an electronic subtraction from one account and an addition to another. If there is not enough money in the account for the transaction, it just gets an automatic loan at a ridiculous interest rate that you never even see. Maybe the payment will just be taken monthly where you pay a penalty every time when there isn't enough money in the account.

I know this because I have lived it. Thankfully, it is all in the past and I recovered from it. It was a very hard lesson though. You have to swim against the current and people think you are crazy for not playing the game that they are playing. You have to learn to do without things for a while. But once you get past the first stages, life becomes much easier.

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