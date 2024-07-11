Frankenfoods, for those unfamiliar with the term, are basically genetically modified crops, and they’ve been making their way into the food system for a long time. But the latest trend in frankenfood production is called “molecular farming” and it’s an abomination if there ever was one.

Moolec, a Luxembourg-based biotech, has stated its rather innocuous sounding raison d’etre: “redefine the way we produce animal-based food, for good and for all.” Cutting through the marketing mumbo-jumbo, the bottom line is that Moolec has developed a process to put pig proteins into soybeans.

(Many people have noted that the company’s name sounds eerily like Molek, a pagan deity mentioned in the Old Testament to whom children were offered as sacrifice.)

Moolec is growing beans that have a ‘meatier’ taste and texture in the hopes of boosting sales of so-called plant-based meat products, which are quickly losing favor with customers due to high costs and low quality. Their pork-soy concoction, known as Piggy sooy (the double-o in the logo resembles a pig’s snout — clever, or sick, depending on your stance) may also show up as filler in packaged products like sausages, which usually only contain a small amount of actual meat. Moolec is also working on putting beef protein into peas.

The other way molecular farming technology is being deployed is equally scary: to produce edible vaccines.

An August 2021 article in the publication Singularity Hub described this atrocity:

It’s the dog days of summer. You bite down on a plump, chilled orange. Citrus juice explodes in your mouth in a refreshing, tingling burst. Ahh. And congratulations — you’ve just been vaccinated for the latest virus.

Just like that. No informed consent. No needles. No cold chain. Nothing.

Get your U-Hauls loaded up and ready to move to Tennessee, because a few months ago the state passed a bill ensuring any food that includes vaccines or vaccine-related materials would have to be classified as a drug. That’s just to be sure ingestible pharmaceuticals don’t just start cropping up in places we don’t want them unannounced.

[Thank you, Tennessee!]

Bad enough fake foods like pig-soy are being slipped into foods we expect to be made from meat. On top of that, many people are unwitting participants in ‘stealth veganism’ as more and more hospitals, schools, universities, and town councils opt to ban meat.

Given how disconnected we are now from our food producers, and how industrialized our food has become, we run the risk of ingesting something that would normally repulse us because it’s quietly being slipped into food as an adjunct ingredient.

Two weeks ago, The Telegraph ran a story about how British public institutions are attempting to police what people eat.

Councils in Oxfordshire, London and Ulster have vetoed meat and dairy from events, while universities such as Goldsmiths and the London School of Economics have banned beef altogether. (There are also exclusively vegan outlets at the likes of Imperial College London, King’s College London, Lancaster University and many others.) Last year, Edinburgh pledged to become the first European capital to make its menus at schools, nursing homes and hospitals meat-free.

In the war to save Mother Earth, it would seem any subversive tactic is not off bounds. Worse, when people are given a choice and honest information, they’re opting against vaccines, meat-free meals, or anything with the moniker ‘plant-based.’

Left to its own devices, the free market would weed out these ungodly products based solely on low demand. But since that can’t happen, we must be manipulated. And that’s exactly what is happening. We are clandestinely being modified on the inside by products we’re ingesting without consent or knowledge. And if that sounds like conspiracy alarmism, please revisit what Moolec is doing and bear in mind whether or not the common term “May contain a bioengineered food product” often found on many ingredients at your local supermarket constitutes appropriate consent.

The solution, if there is one at this point, is likely two-pronged: stock up on heritage seeds and plant your own garden — NOW. The other option, if you’re uncompromising about not poisoning yourself with manufactured fake food, is build yourself a community of like-minded individuals, because the future is looking tougher and tougher for those wanting to opt out. So, if you’ve made it this far, you’re in good company.