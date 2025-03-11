Ever since I started in journalism, I’ve been reluctant to be in front of the camera. I never wanted to be the focus of attention. But after years of watching others either avoid important issues or cover them in ways I disagreed with — especially during the COVID era — I could no longer sit on the sidelines. If I wanted certain conversations to happen, I knew I’d have to be the one to start them. With the support of an incredibly encouraging husband (who also doubles as my producer and editor), I finally stepped into the spotlight in 2023.

I won’t lie: I still feel anxious before recording every episode of the Collapse Life podcast. The butterflies never go away entirely. But I’ve learned to push past the nerves because the alternative is that important conversations will go missing from the public discourse.

With over 60 episodes behind us, the podcast has found its footing. We’re always seeking fresh voices and diverse perspectives, but a pattern has emerged that’s impossible to ignore: men readily accept our invitations, while women often don’t even respond. Or, worse, they respond positively then ghost us (we’d still love to have you on,

).

This isn’t just our experience. Research backs it up. Women, even when they have expertise equal to or greater than men, are less likely to accept media invitations. And it’s not because of systemic barriers or because men are ‘hogging the limelight.’ The reality is that many women self-select out of these opportunities due to what’s known as ‘the confidence gap.’

A 2020 study from the University of Pennsylvania found that women consistently rate their abilities lower than men do, even when their qualifications are equal. Similar research from Brigham Young University highlights how women hesitate to speak up when they perceive themselves to be less than fully prepared. Men, by contrast, are less risk averse, as a 2019 study from the IZA Institute of Labor Economics further demonstrates.

This plays out in our inbox: when we offer a podcast slot, men say “yes” with little hesitation, even if they’re not specialized in every aspect of a subject. Women opt out more often than not, waiting for a certainty that rarely comes. This isn’t about talent or opportunity; it’s about mindset — one that gets shaped early in life.

From a young age, girls in many cultures are encouraged to be careful and thoughtful, to avoid speaking unless they’re absolutely sure they’re right. Boys, on the other hand, are encouraged to take risks, be assertive, and jump into the fray even when they don’t have all the answers. These socialized habits carry into adulthood, influencing who steps up when opportunities arise.

It’s not that men dominate the media landscape because they elbow women aside. It’s not structural oppression or purposeful exclusion. It’s that they’re more likely to say “yes” when the mic is offered.

If women want more representation, they have to take the opportunities that are presented. That doesn’t mean the anxiety disappears overnight — I still feel it myself — but stepping forward despite the discomfort is the only way to shift the balance.

This matters even more now, as we navigate a world in crisis. Collapse Life is about exploring the fraying edges of an unraveling society, and in times like these, we need every thoughtful view at the table. If voices go unheard — especially those with insight, expertise, and solutions — we risk letting the same old patterns play out unchecked.

So, in short, we’d love to have more women on our podcast. We want those perspectives. But we can’t force people to say yes. If you’re a woman with something to say, don’t wait for the perfect moment. Take the mic. Answer the call. The world needs your voice, but you have to be the one to use it. Because in a world this fractured, half the conversation isn’t enough.

Editors’ note: We want to acknowledge the incredible women who HAVE stepped up and spoken out. Our channel and the conversations around collapse have been made all the richer for it. Thank you: Jennifer Sey Jennifer Bilek Taylor Kenney, Zen Honeycutt Meryl Nass Kat Lindley, Reinette Senum Jordan Karr, Margaret Byfield, Jenna McCarthy Crisanna Shackelford, Gay Gordon Byrne, and Lillian Skinner

If you’re a woman with an interesting perspective, or you know women who you think should be featured on our podcast, please get in touch.