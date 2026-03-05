Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Blewn0se Hermitage's avatar
Blewn0se Hermitage
9h

Some day in the future, humans will look back at the medical systems use of drugs as archaic as the bleeding and leaches of the past.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Collapse Life and others
David Kirtley's avatar
David Kirtley
3h

The alternate routes of delivery other than injections primarily make it easier to inoculate children. It also makes them look less threatening.

I am definitely not anti-vax. The world is a better place because of vaccines. The real problem is pushing out questionably "ready for public" technologies. MRNA and its derivatives are probably going to be vastly superior mechanisms. At least once they get the bugs worked out of them.

Traditionally, medical experimentation has been done on a voluntary basis. Forcing people to be the guinea pigs under legal duress was the real problem where they shot themselves in the foot, metaphorically speaking, along with the made up crap like the masking, lockdowns, and social distancing.

The medical industry will have a hard time overcoming the lies that they put out to promote the narrative rather than honest communication. Funny how people don't trust you once you are proven to be a liar, isn't it? Who would have guessed?

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Collapse Life · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture