Banks don’t have the best reputation these days — and in many cases, it’s deserved. But every now and then, you find an exception.

Yesterday, we visited Normangee State Bank in Madisonville, Texas, and were surprised to find something you don’t usually associate with financial institutions: a thriving community garden.

That’s right — this small-town bank grows tomatoes, peppers, beets, and squash, and invites anyone in the community to come pick them. No appointments, no hidden fees or interest charges. Just a good old-fashioned act of generosity.

At a time when most banks are focused on maximizing shareholder profits, it’s refreshing to see one investing in community health — literally. This is what banking should look like: local, generous, and grounded.