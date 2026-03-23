In 2008, the financial system broke in one place and the chaos spread. Today, the system is being stressed many places at once: food, energy, finance, real estate, labor, infrastructure. Each one is a tough problem to solve on its own, but together they represent something else entirely.

Today, the Collapse Life team hosted two very different live conversations. If you only watched one — or missed both — you may be surprised at how clearly they connect.

In our weekly Courageous Conversations/Collapse Life book chat with Susan Harley and Zahra Sethna, discussion was about how fragile our global food system has become, how unhealthy industrialized food has made us at a time when we need our strength and presence of mind more than ever, and how that combination is now being revealed as a growing crisis.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a major artery for fertilizer, will soon have a massive impact on agriculture around the world. Layer that on top of floods in Europe delaying and disrupting planting, farmers in the US leaving fields unplanted because they can’t make money, rising transport and insurance costs, subsidies, a succession crisis — and you start to see the complexity of the picture.

Later in the day, we went live with the inimitable Peter Grandich.

His major concern continues to be debt, and that was one of the first questions from the audience. Peter pointed out that debt is everywhere, layered on top of itself across countries and systems, and because of that, the eventual resolution may not be clean or localized. It may look more like a broad reset, which would be painful, deflationary, and systemic.

The rest of the conversation went over precious metals storage, investment allocations, private equity and much more.

Ultimately, neither the food nor the financial system has broken… yet. But on both fronts, the assumptions people have always relied on regarding growth, markets, and stability are starting to falter.

Put today’s conversations side by side, and a pattern emerges — which centers on the question: “What happens now that the system isn’t behaving the way it used to?”

Collapse Life will keep exploring this — not from a place of panic, or from sounding a doomsday alarm, but with the aim of greater clarity and a steady, rational position. As always, we appreciate you being here and supporting what we do.

If you missed these conversations, it’s definitely worth catching both — not just for the individual topics, but for what emerges when you connect them.

• Book Chat replay

• Peter Grandich replay (plus, don’t miss Peter’s suggestion ‘The Rope’, by Francis Chan)