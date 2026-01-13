When should we go live with Bob?
Your vote decides the day we talk with the incomparable, irascible Bob Moriarty.
Bob Moriarty of 321 Gold has graciously agreed to join us for our first live, paid-subscriber roundtable of 2026. Bob has amazing life experiences and a warm, engaging manner, so this is bound to be a lively interaction.
We really want to make sure as many of you as possible are able to join and participate — so please, take a moment to vote for the day …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Collapse Life to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.