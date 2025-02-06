LiVe aSK Me aNYTHiNG WiTH WiLLiaM BaNZai7 ToNiGHT
Banzai has a lot to say, and we think you're going to want to hear all of it!
He’s well-read and well-traveled. He’s acerbic but empathetic. He’s badass. He’s Banzai.
And he’s super-excited about talking to you all tonight.
HOUSEKEEPING NOTES:
The fun starts at 7pm ET.
Click below to watch or go to youtube.com/watch?v=iz-WeCuAaR4
You’ll need to be logged in to YouTube to interact live.
If you don’t have a YouTube account, email your questions to info@collapselife.com at least one hour before the show starts and we’ll do our best to read them all live on-air.
Oh good, I'm glad I can watch it here.
I have another question for Bonzai, OK two...
1. Where can we see the zombie series now?
2. Does your work sometimes make you laugh to yourself? Because it feels like you push yourself to do things even you might not ordinarily do. I like the irreverent and shameless audacity but honor and
Okay, another one:
3. Were you EVER cynical? (Working in finance would do it, yeah?) There's an an inherent optimism to still fighting and expecting integrity. Humanity. That "stuff." (Why left finance?)
Impossible to stay up that late! You party animals