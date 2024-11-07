It will come as no surprise that a swath of Americans are melting down after Tuesday’s election results. Conversely, many are jubilant that the incoming administration is the real ‘hope and change’ for which we’ve all been patiently waiting.

The actual question is whether America is on the cusp of a new era, as is being touted by those who stand to gain tremendously, or, as is so often the cynic’s stance, just a different version of the same dystopian future — this time with a new color scheme, a new symbol, a new hairdo, and less ice cream?

This isn’t just another political gyration. The stakes are higher, and the potential outcomes grimmer. Only the passage of time, and a keen eye, will help us decide if we’re witnessing the next season of the political reality show skillfully scripted to keep us entranced while the more pressing (unaddressed) issues fester.

A recent tweet by @e_galv encapsulated it with perfect irony. She describes Trump not as the extreme villain or ultimate hero, but as a “consuming, charismatic actor” who creates the perfect distraction on both sides of the aisle. Republicans cling to Trump as a bulwark against globalist influence, while Democrats view him as the new Hitler. What a convenient way to divert public attention away from the deeper agenda at play.

(The Brits used to call this ‘divide and conquer.’)

Do you really think the technocrats and policy-makers won’t continue to advance their agendas behind the scenes? Knowingly or unknowingly, Trump provides them perfect reality show hysterics as cover.

As e_galv notes, the incoming administration could very neatly address the critical issues that American voters want solved by bringing in Trojan horse “solutions” that are really just more intrusive technologies and surveillance.

“They will ‘end the Fed’... and replace it with CBDC.” The proposal to replace the Federal Reserve or decentralize monetary power sounds, at first, like a win for American independence. But replacing the Fed with a central bank digital currency means giving even more control to a centralized entity, as a digital currency can be monitored and restricted with ease. Far from empowering citizens, this move could usher in unprecedented financial oversight. “They will ‘control the borders’... with biometric surveillance.” “Tough on immigration” policies are often popular, especially among the right. However, promises to control the border through advanced biometric systems could become a surveillance nightmare, allowing the government to track all individuals across the whole country, not just entrants at the border. Such measures rarely remain contained within their initial context. “They will implement a ‘voter ID’... that will become your digital ID.” While voter ID requirements are promoted as ways to secure elections, these could easily morph into all-encompassing digital IDs. Once a digital ID infrastructure is established, it can be used for various purposes beyond voting, such as monitoring purchases, tracking online behavior, or even managing health data. “They will present ‘The Everything App’... that will manage your social credit score.” Elon Musk’s app will be able to do it all — banking, communication, shopping, and social networking. Sounds convenient, right? Yep - very convenient for the authorities who will use it to enforce a social credit score system, where personal freedoms are determined by digital behavior and “scores.”

The fear is that, by focusing on high-drama politics, Americans are missing these seismic shifts happening under their noses.

In fact, what we are seeing in Washington is the public normalization of what Mussolini wanted all along — the coziest of relationships between government and industry, each enjoying mutual benefit and the delicious spoils of power and control. Our new efficiency tsar — Mr. Musk — is now perfectly positioned to enjoy the spoils of his long-standing symbiotic relationship with government. Think of the assets — Starlink, SpaceX, Tesla, X — they’re all poised to help transform the way Americans live and operate in the world.

Will it be a world you’re ready for? And, if we can reference a meme from a simpler time, from a man with a simpler understanding of the world: