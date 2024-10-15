Fred Rogers, the famous children’s television host, liked to talk about the advice his mother gave him when he was troubled by things he heard in the news: “My mother would say to me: ‘If you look for the helpers, you’ll know that there’s hope.’”

Little did Mr. Rogers know his words would get rolled out as an internet meme whenever disaster strikes. It’s enough to make a cynic’s eyes roll.

In the case of the Hurricane Helene relief effort in North Carolina, however, it’s true. When you see who is helping, you know there is hope.

The devastating storm left millions in need, but it also revealed the best in humanity. Helpers from all walks of life — off-duty and retired soldiers, helicopter pilots, truck drivers, ranchers, mule drivers, and countless other volunteers from across the US and Canada — have mobilized to provide essential aid.

These unsung heroes brought not just supplies but a much-needed sense of optimism back to the entire country.

“There is a lot of hope. There is a lot of goodwill,” said Sam Shoemate, a member of the non-profit Remnant Ministries A Team, in a recent video posted on X.

“There are a lot of good people doing good things. This is the America I love. I love watching people come together to help their fellow countrymen and make their country and their communities a better place.”

It's easy to get caught up in the many legitimate reasons we have to be concerned for our country. We talk about those challenges in the pages of this blog week-in and week-out.

But now and then, something happens to remind us that, as Americans, we are not as far apart as it may seem. It’s neighbors banding together to clear roads and driveways. It’s individuals sharing the supplies they’ve diligently prepared — not to isolate themselves but to be able to assist others. It’s people from different states coordinating over conference calls to transport hay from Texas to North Carolina to feed hungry livestock. These moments show us the true spirit of America — an America worth standing up for. An America worth saving. An America the world still needs.

Mr. Rogers was right! Hope can always be found where there are helpers. And in this country, we have an abundance of both.

As an institution, government can be repressive, onerous and incompetent. So whether the government responds swiftly — or at all — makes no difference. Let the empty suits walking the corridors of power come and go. It doesn’t matter because, despite all of this, one thing is clear: the American spirit of independence, can-do, and coming to the aid of your neighbor trumps all. It’s the generosity, resilience, and resourcefulness of ordinary citizens that make America what it is.

As long as we can resist the forces that seek to divide us, we can continue to come together when it matters most.

America, we’ve got this.

Note: North Carolina and the other states affected by Helene are on the cusp of winter. Winter in the mountains is cold. Many bridges and roads are unlikely to be rebuilt anytime soon, which means supply lines are tenuous at best. Please keep attention and focus trained on the area, even as myriad crises vie for our attention. Support your favorite charity. If you can get out and lend a hand, coordinate with local authorities. Our friends and fellow countrymen in the region will continue to need our help in the frigid months ahead, so let’s not forget them when the news cycle turns.