Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kyra's avatar
Kyra
2h

This makes me feel crazy. There is all kinds of evidence that the covid mrna jabs have fueled turbo cancers, especially in younger people. My sister-in-law just passed away from one. What did they suggest to her before she started treatment, the latest covid booster and flu shots. Just diminishing her immune system some more. I'm so frustrated with junk science and pharma control of the narrative.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Collapse Life and others
David Kirtley's avatar
David Kirtley
3m

Multiple things can be true at once.

There is definitely a problem with the media reporting of anything scientific. The media is more than willing to prostitute themselves for their advertisers. That is their bread and butter. They are equally willing to hype up anything that will generate clicks and sell subscriptions without any concern over truth or accuracy. There is also a embedded political ideology that wants to promote their own personal agenda.

The pharmaceutical industry is desperate to churn up maximum profits. The more that they bring in, the more that they are rewarded by their investors. The more money they have to play with. We are all somewhat culpable as we all benefit along with them through our investment portfolios. Both our personal portfolios and the ones run on our behalf.

All clinical studies are limited by design. They are designed and paid for by companies that have a vested interest. We don't allow them to be conducted with any real accuracy to avoid going fully Josef Mengele with them. There is a lot of incentive to bury studies that don't have positive results. There is a huge incentive to push any initially positive results to the media to drive up stock prices.

I don't have any specific problem with mRNA as a delivery system. It is probably going to eventually the best way to get some things done. Of course that doesn't mean it is suitable for every treatment. It is a solution looking for a problem. It will also take a long time until it is fully understood and can be safely used. It is going to take a long time for that to be worked out. Especially with the constraints of being studied ethically and fully understanding the effects and hazards. I am all for it being available for those who can make an informed decision and are willing to accept the risks. Every treatment has risks and the potential to negative consequences. So does not treating any malady. There is no guaranteed outcome either way.

The only real problem with mRNA technology is that it is being forced upon us for economic reasons before it is fully understood. If there are patients that can make a willing choice to undergo treatment with full knowledge of the risks and benefits that can help us understand it, they have my blessings. Equally, if anyone doesn't feel that the risks outweigh the benefits and choose not to take part in the experimental use of the technology, they should be able to opt out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Collapse Life
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture