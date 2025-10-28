How to sell a miracle: just add mRNA
A new study claims mRNA shots nearly doubled cancer patients’ survival. The media’s running victory laps — sadly, it’s the same kind of evidence they once called junk.
It wasn’t that long ago when any observational study that suggested ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamin D, or zinc might help fight off COVID infections was instantly shredded as not meeting the “gold standard of research” — also known as the “randomized controlled trial.”
COVID ushered in the era of ‘science by press release’ — flashy headlines, thin data, and a lot of rhetoric about trusting the experts and peer reviews. Establishing an untouchable high-priest class was only ever about silencing debate.
Back then, observational study results were treated as heresy. Journals retracted papers under political pressure, YouTube banned doctors for discussing their clinical experience, and the media labeled entire nations as “anti-science” for saving people’s lives with cheap, off-patent drugs.
The phrase “insufficient evidence” became a weapon — a way to delegitimize anything that didn’t align with the pharmaceutical narrative., much maligned for daring to suggest alternative treatments and for treating patients with vaccine injury, even had the trope permanently tattooed on his arm in defiance.
In an exquisite swing of the pendulum, the same class of study — retrospective, observational, correlation-based — is suddenly being used to hail a so-called monumental breakthrough for mRNA technology.
Will anyone notice? And will anyone point out the bitter hypocrisy?
The Washington Post ran a story last week touting a “retrospective study” that boldly proclaimed the following headline:
The article claims that mRNA vaccines nearly doubled survival for cancer patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center. The same study design that was once dismissed as low quality evidence is suddenly being celebrated and proclaimed as “incredibly exciting” data.
There was no randomized control group, no blinding, no placebo — just a correlation drawn from looking back at patient records. The headline and the framing is really all that matters when you’re conducting science by press release. The takeaway message here is unmistakable: ‘mRNA saves lives, again.’
That’s the trick of narrative medicine. When the result fits the agenda, correlation becomes causation, and insufficient evidence gets lost in the details.
Behind the applause is a clear agenda: normalizing mRNA as the future of medicine. The researchers explicitly say they hope these results will pave the way for “universal” cancer vaccines — off-the-shelf mRNA shots that could, in theory, train the immune system to attack tumors. In other words, the technology that failed to stop transmission of a respiratory virus and caused untold levels of injury and death, is now being rebranded as humanity’s next miracle cure.
When cheap drugs threatened the system, observational data was a heresy. Now that billion dollar miracles are on the line, observational data is the selling point.
Either way, you’re the guinea pig. Do not comply.
This makes me feel crazy. There is all kinds of evidence that the covid mrna jabs have fueled turbo cancers, especially in younger people. My sister-in-law just passed away from one. What did they suggest to her before she started treatment, the latest covid booster and flu shots. Just diminishing her immune system some more. I'm so frustrated with junk science and pharma control of the narrative.
Multiple things can be true at once.
There is definitely a problem with the media reporting of anything scientific. The media is more than willing to prostitute themselves for their advertisers. That is their bread and butter. They are equally willing to hype up anything that will generate clicks and sell subscriptions without any concern over truth or accuracy. There is also a embedded political ideology that wants to promote their own personal agenda.
The pharmaceutical industry is desperate to churn up maximum profits. The more that they bring in, the more that they are rewarded by their investors. The more money they have to play with. We are all somewhat culpable as we all benefit along with them through our investment portfolios. Both our personal portfolios and the ones run on our behalf.
All clinical studies are limited by design. They are designed and paid for by companies that have a vested interest. We don't allow them to be conducted with any real accuracy to avoid going fully Josef Mengele with them. There is a lot of incentive to bury studies that don't have positive results. There is a huge incentive to push any initially positive results to the media to drive up stock prices.
I don't have any specific problem with mRNA as a delivery system. It is probably going to eventually the best way to get some things done. Of course that doesn't mean it is suitable for every treatment. It is a solution looking for a problem. It will also take a long time until it is fully understood and can be safely used. It is going to take a long time for that to be worked out. Especially with the constraints of being studied ethically and fully understanding the effects and hazards. I am all for it being available for those who can make an informed decision and are willing to accept the risks. Every treatment has risks and the potential to negative consequences. So does not treating any malady. There is no guaranteed outcome either way.
The only real problem with mRNA technology is that it is being forced upon us for economic reasons before it is fully understood. If there are patients that can make a willing choice to undergo treatment with full knowledge of the risks and benefits that can help us understand it, they have my blessings. Equally, if anyone doesn't feel that the risks outweigh the benefits and choose not to take part in the experimental use of the technology, they should be able to opt out.