It wasn’t that long ago when any observational study that suggested ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamin D, or zinc might help fight off COVID infections was instantly shredded as not meeting the “gold standard of research” — also known as the “randomized controlled trial.”

COVID ushered in the era of ‘science by press release’ — flashy headlines, thin data, and a lot of rhetoric about trusting the experts and peer reviews. Establishing an untouchable high-priest class was only ever about silencing debate.

Back then, observational study results were treated as heresy. Journals retracted papers under political pressure, YouTube banned doctors for discussing their clinical experience, and the media labeled entire nations as “anti-science” for saving people’s lives with cheap, off-patent drugs.

The phrase “insufficient evidence” became a weapon — a way to delegitimize anything that didn’t align with the pharmaceutical narrative.

, much maligned for daring to suggest alternative treatments and for treating patients with vaccine injury, even had the trope permanently tattooed on his arm in defiance.

In an exquisite swing of the pendulum, the same class of study — retrospective, observational, correlation-based — is suddenly being used to hail a so-called monumental breakthrough for mRNA technology.

Will anyone notice? And will anyone point out the bitter hypocrisy?

The Washington Post ran a story last week touting a “retrospective study” that boldly proclaimed the following headline:

The article claims that mRNA vaccines nearly doubled survival for cancer patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center. The same study design that was once dismissed as low quality evidence is suddenly being celebrated and proclaimed as “incredibly exciting” data.

There was no randomized control group, no blinding, no placebo — just a correlation drawn from looking back at patient records. The headline and the framing is really all that matters when you’re conducting science by press release. The takeaway message here is unmistakable: ‘mRNA saves lives, again.’

That’s the trick of narrative medicine. When the result fits the agenda, correlation becomes causation, and insufficient evidence gets lost in the details.

Behind the applause is a clear agenda: normalizing mRNA as the future of medicine. The researchers explicitly say they hope these results will pave the way for “universal” cancer vaccines — off-the-shelf mRNA shots that could, in theory, train the immune system to attack tumors. In other words, the technology that failed to stop transmission of a respiratory virus and caused untold levels of injury and death, is now being rebranded as humanity’s next miracle cure.

When cheap drugs threatened the system, observational data was a heresy. Now that billion dollar miracles are on the line, observational data is the selling point.

Either way, you’re the guinea pig. Do not comply.