Finding a doctor should involve more than just picking a name from an insurance list or going with the doc that can see you soonest. Your health isn’t a transaction. You and your doctor should have a relationship. Yet, in today’s corporate-driven medical system, it’s easy to feel like you’re a number on an insurance spreadsheet.

, a psychiatrist and medical doctor with over 40 years of experience, wants to see that end. He advocates for a return to patient-centered care — the kind of care where doctors treat the whole person, not just a list of symptoms.

If you’ve ever left a doctor’s office feeling dejected, unheard, or worse — gaslit — you’re not alone. But here’s the good news: you have the power to choose a better kind of healthcare. We’ve put together a simple guide to help you find a doctor who actually cares about your health. Here’s what to look for: