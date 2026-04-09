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Keith's avatar
Keith
1h

On my job, recently we've been repeatedly reminded (pestered) to attend a training course on the use of Copilot AI. I have deliberately refused to attend any. As I told a coworker, "I am also unwilling to train a human replacement for my job if I am being let go."

The cat is out of the bag. Too many corporate fat cats are openly bragging about people losing their jobs to AI, all so they can make more of a profit. (Good luck making money when everyone is out of work and can't buy your products, dumb asses!)

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DW's avatar
DW
25m

I do round trips daily between “AI is gonna take all ‘air-conditioned’ jobs,” to, “no way something this unreliable can be trusted for any meaningful task without human supervision”. Fast is not the same as right. Guess I need to step up to a paid version to unleash the apocalypse. 😳

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