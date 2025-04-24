To say the stock market has been on a rollercoaster recently is an understatement. It’s a complex story, but let’s just say your dollar’s buying power isn’t aging well.

That’s why more and more people are turning to precious metals — not as a get-rich-quick scheme, but as a form of wealth preservation in the face of looming economic chaos. Gold and silver don’t rely on a steady wifi connection or a stock broker. They sit quietly, holding their value, just as they have for thousands of years — long before fiat currencies and digital bank balances ever existed.

But we get it — buying precious metals can feel intimidating if you’ve never done it before. That’s exactly why we created this no-nonsense guide: Precious Metals Made Simple.

Whether you’re new to the game or just tired of getting your information from YouTube doomcasters, this is the place to start. We offer some basic definitions, explain the difference between paper and physical metals, and share some of the places where we’ve bought with confidence.

Please note that while we share some of our favorite direct-to-consumer bullion dealers in the guide, we do not have any financial incentives with them; you should do your own due diligence before purchasing. And of course, to placate the lawyers, remember that nothing in this guide should be construed as investment advice.

