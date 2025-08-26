Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

SeeingTruth
11h

I wonder if Archbishop Viganò is a part of the Vatican's social influencer campaign? Think we all know the answer to that one! 😉

5h

I think religions are losing their relevance in recent times. In my own journey I rejected religion at a very early age (5). That's when my (supposed) friend told me I was going to sink down below the ground, way, way down until I got to Hell where I would burn for eternity for telling a lie. I ran to my mom, crying, and told her what he said. My mom was unable to explain why somebody would say that and tried to reassure me, but it set the stage for my rebellious anti-religious ideas and path.

I opted out of church, and my parent's didn't force it on me. I later got curious and started reading about different religions and maybe started to appreciate it more but I saw how it was twisted and abused throughout history. I had no use for dogma, strict control and power games that they used. My religious friends would try to convince me of the merits but every time failed, and could not give me any tangible evidence or arguments. It was "faith", they had it but I didn't.

Many years later I started to see miraculous examples of a divine plan, in evolution, in nature, in physics, light, and the mind boggling complexity of the web of life. I finally had to admit that not everything can be quantified and there had to something more.

Now every day I think about life, the creator, God if you will, and I feel blessed and in awe sometimes, always open to discovering a higher truth.

