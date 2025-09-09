Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Ionedery2
3h

Hidden costs are widespread I'd say and not just monetary costs. There are environmental and health costs. If a company can pollute or degrade something and by doing so make a profit what would stop them? We see it everywhere but it's brushed off or ignored because money talks if you know what I mean. Profit based systems have momentum and it's backed and fortified by our whole society. But look where it's headed now in our crazy world. For too long we've allowed profit to overrule responsibility and accountability, in agriculture, healthcare, energy, and the whole economy. The Earth is being ruined because we haven't come to terms with this yet.

Susan Harley
1h

Powerful stuff and there is a lot we the consumers can do , but the tariffs are a tactic of distraction. I listened to a talk about how Musk and many others get round the tariffs , including the setting up of “free trade zones “. It is all part of the con.

“It would be good for us to appreciate more of what the actual cost of cheap actually is..

If you can picture a world where some things are scarce, others are seasonal, and very little is disposable, you’re already closer to resilience than your neighbor who freaks out when the bread aisle goes empty.”

