Glad tidings, fellow Collapseniks
Even through the worst of 2024, you kept your chins up! Gird your loins for 2025.
From our family to yours, we wish you peace, health, and all good wishes of the season. We are so grateful to each one of you for the support, feedback, comments, and shares. We look forward to the adventures 2025 holds and to continuing the journey with you by our side.
Let there be peace everywhere on Earth!
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and yours, and to all your readers, wherever they are! Thank you for all your writings. I look forward to them and have no doubt that 2025 will be the source of much such activity!