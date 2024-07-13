This week’s Collapse Life podcast provides a stark and unfiltered look at the realities of life in rural Kenya. We spoke with

, a 29-year-old farmer and agricultural engineer who believes Africa needs fossil fuels to develop and achieve agricultural success.

Instead of ‘Just Stop Oil’, Jusper campaigns to ‘Just Stop Toil.’

So we are out there plucking tea, weeding maize, planting maize, harvesting maize, and we have to depend on the muscle to get the work done. So it's a lot of work. So that's why I'm saying ‘fossil fuels for Africa’.

Jusper’s frustration is palpable as he compares the agricultural efficiency of places like the United States, where only 2% of the population is involved in farming yet the country has a surplus of food, to that of Africa — where 60-70% of the population is engaged in agriculture but people still struggle to feed themselves. He attributes this disparity to Africa’s lack of mechanization and the minimal access to affordable synthetic fertilizers, both of which are heavily dependent on fossil fuels.

Jusper's grassroots campaign, ‘Fossil Fuels for Africa,’ is grounded in the belief that expanded access to energy, particularly from fossil fuels, is crucial for the continent's progress. Juxtaposing the current use of cow manure and its poor nutrient density for crops, he advocates for the use of far more efficient synthetic fertilizers to boost agricultural productivity, mechanization to reduce the physical burden on farmers, and infrastructure development to support economic growth. He also emphasizes the importance of clean cooking solutions, such as LPG (propane), to reduce the reliance on firewood and charcoal, which contribute to deforestation and respiratory illness.

While the debate about climate change and fossil fuel phase-out is complex, Jusper’s firsthand, on-the-ground experience and insights provide a critical perspective. We’d love to hear your thoughts on Jusper's campaign. Watch the video above and share your feedback in the comments.

Leave a comment