The insidious creep of surveillance is ongoing and terrifying. No matter how they defend it, it will ultimately destroy our ability to adapt and ward off totalitarian control. History has shown repeatedly that those in power will seek to remain in power at the expense of personal freedom and free will for the collective. This new super powerful tool is the way they could entrench their control without having to wipe us all out.

They want god-like power to control the masses, but aren't wise enough, or moral and ethical enough to be in that position. We know they will never be able balance the pros and cons of human evolution and development, like God and Nature would. They are trying to be in control but are too flawed and limited to assume that role.

Nature will assert itself when the time comes. Humans can't thrive and grow if controlled like caged animals. That's my opinion.

They are pulling back for two reasons. First is the public resistance but I think that is more of an excuse. They certainly don't feel compelled by public sentiment in their choices most times.

I feel that the bigger reason for the pull back is that they are being embarrassed in court when their narrative falls apart due to conflicting evidence.

Look at the January 6 evidence. They wanted to portray all the people at the capital as being a bloodthirsty mob when most of them were actually behaving very meekly. Things like being shepherded through the building by the Capitol Police and having doors opened for them really went against the story they tried to build.

This plays out over and over with things like body cameras. It especially has a lot of comedic impact when they make mistakes like not remembering to turn off the cameras when they do things that get them into trouble.

This is why I have mixed emotions about the surveillance. People behave much differently when they are being watched than they do when they think nobody is looking.

You don't really have an expectation of privacy when in fact you are in a public space. You don't have the right to break the law just because nobody sees it happen. Yes, there are some bad laws but that is a different question.

