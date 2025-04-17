Have you ever wondered why it’s so hard to buy raw milk, pasture-raised meats, or homemade bread directly from the farmer down the road? That’s because food laws in many states limit what farmers can sell directly to consumers.

Big Ag and government regulators have tightened their grip on the food supply, creating unnecessary roadblocks for small farmers and local communities. But thankfully, solutions are emerging to reclaim food freedom.

Veteran sustainable farmer Joel Salatin, founder of Polyface Farms, has been a leader in this fight for decades. During a recent chat with Collapse Life, he outlined several ways communities are creatively working around restrictive food laws. Just knowing these workarounds will help you source better food for a better life. Here’s what you can look for: