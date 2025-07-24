Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ionedery2's avatar
Ionedery2
9h

The creeping infringements on privacy, autonomy, freedom of speech, and the digital surveillance network are certainly progressing rapidly. It seems to be accelerating and I don't see how it can be stopped unless there's a massive return to a simpler less technological way of life. It doesn't seem likely that people will give up all the conveniences, and benefits of the techno society we live in.

But the problem isn't the technology so much, it's more the way it's used and the corrupt systems that allow it to be misused. There aren't a lot of safeguards in place yet to stop the most powerful tools ever created to be controlled and weaponized by the ruthless and wealthy elites.

Somehow we have to find a solution that doesn't crush the human spirit, and doesn't lead to a dead end dystopian future.

There might come a day when we have to decide to give up the illusions and promises of the technocrats, and make them accountable, even if it causes a world of pain.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Janet's avatar
Janet
9h

I couldn't help but wonder, won't the powers that be, consider anyone opting out as suspicious? I don't think that opting out will be a protection. More like a red flag to the overlords.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Collapse Life
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Collapse Life
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture