Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Redeemed Dissident's avatar
Redeemed Dissident
4h

When life is no longer sacred, valued, celebrated, venerated for the blessing & privilege that it is, when instead of a gift and stewardship to be protected, preserved, respected, honored, when it is disposable, optional, even inconvenient, when unique or apparently exceptional or uncomfortable, when millions are indifferently murdered while yet unborn, and others who have matured, wizened and survived, having invested their lives within community and society, who are the fabric of social cohesion and a repository for the wisdom garnered through the singular and shared years and experiences are consigned to institutionalized obsolescence instead of gracious, tender care -- when society views everything quantitatively, based on productive or even relative "value" -- when the "system" that claims to heal and preserve health poisons and mutilates its patients, when those purportedly representing our collective best interests are partnered with those who have inflicted rather than healed to exterminate selectively those whose relative contributions are no longer a viable reason to uphold and support but instead eliminate them (including inducing them to submit willingly), when the promises of the Creator to His own are declared scientifically invalid and the purported leaders of the global community declare themselves, their creations and their evil aspirations worthy of devotion instead, we have reached the point of no return -- for humanity.

If a remnant stands up and refuses to assent or comply, if the sacredness of their own lives is understood to be the price of refusing to consent that may be paid, then there is hope. There is hope because refusing to be part of the degradation, enslavement, and elimination of life, the imprisoning of the mind and body, soul & spirit by those who have elevated themselves above the rest to serve at their behest until your utility value has been exhausted means we begin once more to reflect the One who created us and still extends His arms of mercy, compassion, grace and forgiveness -- of a love unfathomed and a life unencumbered and unimpeded -- of a freedom aspired to and longed for and otherwise unattainable. Are we victims of history repeated or the difference that changes it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tracy's avatar
Tracy
3h

We as humans never seem to learn from the past. How easily we forget and become blind to what's in front of us. While I absolutely believe in a persons right to refuse treatment when all it does is prolong suffering, it must only be the decision of the individual. Never coerced. What I'm seeing is pressure on people who are in pain mentally and physically and in that situation thinking is clouded. I've been through some pretty horrible pain at times due to a back issue and I had thoughts myself of doing almost anything to stop it. Thank God I did not have that option. I was in a very bad mindframe. I got through each time. I now know that I can push through. These poor people can't see the light at the end of the tunnel and it's criminal to push desperate people towards death. No other word for it but evil.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Collapse Life · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture