Calling all creative rebels!

Do you have an eye for design that cuts through the chaos of the modern world? Well, here’s your chance to showcase your genius. We’re launching the first-ever Collapse Life Design Challenge — and we want your boldest, most unique ideas for our store.

At Collapse Life, we’re all about wearing the demise of civilization with style. Our gear is snarky, subversive, and slightly unhinged — just like the times we’re living in. And now, we want to see your creativity in action.

Here’s the deal:

Submit your designs by March 15 .

Simply reply to this post or email us at info@collapselife.com

The winning designs will be produced and sold in our store.

Winners get a free piece of the final product!

We’ll reveal the winners on March 31.

Don’t hold back — this is your chance to create something that speaks to the madness of the world around us.

Get your ideas in before the deadline, and let's make something unforgettable!