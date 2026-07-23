Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
14h

This issue clearly and demonstrably is able to make it across the political divide quite easily which is not a small feat these days.

Even more importantly: even entrenched "normies" with plenty of "boosters" behind them are opposed to this which is very encouraging.

Reply
Share
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
18hEdited

My inner feelings... these data centers will not live up to their expectations. . It should not be about money...The quality of life is more important. Also, the environment is not being taken into consideration...limited fresh water and energy.. The focus of the government...promoting money-making industries over the wellbeing of the people. The government is primarily responsible for the poor mental and physical health of Americans with its catering to industries.

Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Collapse Life · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture