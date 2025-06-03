We know it. You know it. It’s tough out there. And we can all benefit from a ‘lightening of the load,’ so to speak.

That’s why we created the Collapse Life Coloring Book — a subversive little slice of satire designed to keep your hands busy and calm your brain while the world descends into madness.

Inside, you’ll find:

Citizens stretching for the Surveillance State™

Cows wearing methane muzzles (moo-ve over, freedom)

Farmers markets patrolled by drones

Children learning approved narratives in school

Jane waiting patiently in her EV (only 2 hours to full charge!)

And of course — Dick’s raw milk arrest.

So grab your crayons, light a candle (since the power’s out), and color your way through the decline of civilization.

It's cheaper than therapy. And unlike your fridge, it doesn’t require an app or a wifi connection.

Available now for dissidents, doomers, and the delightfully dark-humored. If you like it, consider buying us a coffee so we can keep coloring.

The Collapse Life Coloring Book 12.2MB ∙ PDF file Download A coloring book for the delightfully dark-humored. Download

Share