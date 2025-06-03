When the world falls apart, it's time to make art
Ukraine-Russia. Houthis. Gaza. Iran. India-Pakistan. Mount Etna. Golden dome. Turn your Crayolas into weapons and color while the world burns.
We know it. You know it. It’s tough out there. And we can all benefit from a ‘lightening of the load,’ so to speak.
That’s why we created the Collapse Life Coloring Book — a subversive little slice of satire designed to keep your hands busy and calm your brain while the world descends into madness.
Inside, you’ll find:
Citizens stretching for the Surveillance State™
Cows wearing methane muzzles (moo-ve over, freedom)
Farmers markets patrolled by drones
Children learning approved narratives in school
Jane waiting patiently in her EV (only 2 hours to full charge!)
And of course — Dick’s raw milk arrest.
So grab your crayons, light a candle (since the power’s out), and color your way through the decline of civilization.
It's cheaper than therapy. And unlike your fridge, it doesn’t require an app or a wifi connection.
Available now for dissidents, doomers, and the delightfully dark-humored. If you like it, consider buying us a coffee so we can keep coloring.
That’s great, what a fun and a novel way of getting your message out 👏
Is this available as a physical book?