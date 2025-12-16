Somewhere along the way, we lost the art of the meaningful gift. That meaning was replaced with anxiety over what to get people in our lives for whom we feel obligated to buy. Sadly, that angst — perhaps out of convenience, perhaps necessity — turns into cheap, plastic, disposable purchases more often than not.

We’re proposing another way to give. In fact, we’re proposing eight ways to give that might actually matter to your recipients, and keep crap out of the landfill at the same time.

Here goes:

1. Give skills, not stuff

You have a skill you can teach. Everyone does. Whether it’s preserving food, baking bread, snapping an incredible photo, or turning a wrench, think about something you can turn into a class your loved one will value. Give them a “skill day” coupon they can redeem whenever they want — you show up, they learn, everyone smiles.

Or, promise to pitch in on a project they’ve been needing to get done around their home: together you can build a raised bed, install a rain catchment system, organize their pantry, or do whatever will get them closer to their goals.

Worst case scenario — because everyone is way busier than they want to be these days — seek out an online skills provider that aligns with their desire or interest (prepping, sewing, cooking, drawing) and give the gift of a class.

2. Take something small off their mind

A really thoughtful gift removes a recurring concern from your loved one’s life.

Imagine the quiet relief of opening a cupboard and knowing a much-needed staple is always there. Abundance where it matters most.

This isn’t a novelty ‘fruit of the month’ club subscription that will just rot in the fridge. Think instead of gifting someone a year’s supply of something they use every day — good olive oil, sea salt, local honey, delicious coffee or tea, or a really good quality soap. Choose the item with care and realize that the real gift is the absence of friction.

In a world designed to keep us slightly anxious and perpetually re-ordering, that kind of ease is a genuine luxury item.

3. Restore a connection to food and land

For some of the people on your gift list, the most meaningful gesture is to restore a small connection to food, seasons, and place. This could come in the form of a packet of heirloom seeds (preferably from your own garden) paired with a handwritten note explaining why you chose them. A small fruit tree or perennial herb that asks very little but gives back year after year. A locally sourced pantry staple — honey, salt, olive oil, vinegar — with its story attached: where it came from, who made it, why it matters.

And you can personalize the accessories that go with it — an antique trowel off your favorite online vendor; hand-painted row markers for the seeds you just gifted… feel free to get creative.

4. Give something analog by design

Every algorithm you starve is a tiny victory.

Think about a physical book you read and loved, then get a copy (used if possible) and annotate it in the margins so when they read it, they hear from you directly. Or, make a simple wall calendar and mark dates that are meaningful to you both. Print a photograph and write a story on the back. Tuck a handwritten letter or recipe into a brand-new notebook that you’ve made, decorated, or written in.

These gifts are filled with meaning and true connection in a world designed to keep us scrolling.

5. Make maintenance meaningful again

We’re surrounded by things that seem destined for the trash, and that sense of overwhelm often peaks this time of year. Instead of adding to the pile, give your loved one the gift of repair.

Bring something they already own back to life — a kitchen knife sharpening subscription (we love you, Knife Aid!), a bicycle tune-up at the local shop, an in-home tuneup service to defrag and virus scan that creaky old laptop, or a new(ish) mobile phone upgrade from any number of refurb stores (we love you, Back Market)!

These gifts restore function, confidence, and continuity. They also offer a quiet reminder that not everything needs to be replaced at the first sign of distress.

6. Keep commerce close to home

Soon, we’re all going to need to rely more on what’s close to home. One way to help a loved one build resilience is to invest locally on their behalf. A farm share, a farmer’s market gift card, or credit with an independent mechanic or tradesperson keeps skills and relationships alive where they matter most.

These gifts don’t just support someone you care about. They strengthen the local networks we will all soon need to depend on. Unleash your inner connector and build the resilience so desperately needed in communities large and small.

7. Give the gift of preparedness, minus the doom

Being prepared doesn’t have to come with a side order of panic. If someone in your life is behind on being ready, your gift can be peace of mind. Pull together a small, simple kit that can live in a drawer and quietly do its job. It might include:

A reliable flashlight or headlamp

Extra batteries or a small power bank

A printed list of important phone numbers and local contacts

A basic first-aid kit

A paper map of the local area

A few shelf-stable essentials they already use

These kinds of gifts acknowledge the reality of the times we’re in, and offer steadiness instead of fear. That way, your gift’s recipient can stay calm and functional if the lights go out or some other system hiccups.

8. Give them your time — the one thing that can’t be mass-produced

Time is the only gift Silicon Valley still struggles to package. Offering it as a gift is the perfect way to snub your nose at consumerism.

Think about what your loved one could use and what you’d enjoy doing for or with them. Maybe it’s a standing monthly walk, or a weekly shared meal. A monthly childcare swap, or a biweekly visit to mop and vacuum for someone who isn’t able to do it themselves anymore. Help them with any difficult but necessary task that’s been hanging over their head.

These aren’t flashy gestures, but they’re the ones people appreciate and remember. There’s no substitute for being there.