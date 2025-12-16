Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
She Speaks Truth's avatar
She Speaks Truth
2h

My only quibble is I wish I'd read this a little earlier in the "gift" season! Saving because it's such a thoughtful approach. Thank you!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Collapse Life
Susan Harley's avatar
Susan Harley
3h

What an inspiring list of gift ideas. I love the idea of giving a photo or a book that I have written in. Personally I like to give something handmade if possible. Last year I did a Making Kefir Workshop as a gift and raised $500 for the Local Food Bank . It was a lot of fun and was especially popular with younger women in my community. Which I really appreciated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Collapse Life and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Collapse Life · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture