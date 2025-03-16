First, a hat tip to

We watched. And then we asked, what if it’s not just the UK teetering on the edge? What if it’s the entire West, which appears to be on the exact same trajectory?

Dr. David Betz, a Canadian-born professor of War in the Modern World at King’s College London, spends 45 minutes in this video breaking down the UK’s unraveling social cohesion and cultural integrity. What is staggering is how easily one could swap in Canada, Australia, or even the United States and see the same ominous patterns — a future of festering unrest and senseless violence.

It’s tempting to write more, especially about how (cynics like us might say) Silicon Valley could see the developing crisis as the perfect pretext to seize control of the White House — and, ultimately, the Republic. But we’ll save that for another time.

Today’s Notes from Civilization stands on the shoulders of Professor Betz and his insights. Instead of reading the few short capsules we would normally write, we encourage you to use the time to watch this video, hoping you find it as gobsmacking as we did. After all, it’s why we write Collapse Life, and why we’re trying to wake people from their comfortable, cozy stupor. If you love your family and life as they are now, you may be in for a rude awakening.

P.S. We’d love to have Dr. Betz on the Collapse Life podcast. If you’re on board, let us know — and drop your burning questions in the comments. We’ll send the invitation to him as soon as we can, with fingers crossed for a positive response.

Video summary:

In the video "Civil War is Coming: Britain & America's Violent Future," Professor David Betz from King’s College London explores the growing risks of civil unrest and potential conflict in Western nations, chiefly Britain. He argues that multiculturalism and identity politics have eroded social cohesion, leading to increased polarization and feelings of exclusion among the indigenous population, likening the potential for unrest to a Latin American "Dirty War." Betz highlights significant indicators such as elite overreach, economic pressures, and a disconnect between the elite and the populace, which exacerbate societal tensions and may incite violence, particularly among radicalized groups. He discusses the emergence of violent extremist factions, notably a rising nativist movement, and outlines a phased model of insurgency indicating the stages of conflict escalation. Throughout the discussion, he emphasizes the strategic targeting of cultural icons that could further fragment societal bonds.