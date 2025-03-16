Notes from the edge of civilization: Mar. 16, 2025
We think Dr. David Betz just put Collapse Life out of business. And probably most current political observers on Substack and elsewhere, too.
First, a hat tip to— he shared the following video with his subscribers in a message titled: “Civil war in the UK?”
We watched. And then we asked, what if it’s not just the UK teetering on the edge? What if it’s the entire West, which appears to be on the exact same trajectory?
Dr. David Betz, a Canadian-born professor of War in the Modern World at King’s College London, spends 45 minutes in this video breaking down the UK’s unraveling social cohesion and cultural integrity. What is staggering is how easily one could swap in Canada, Australia, or even the United States and see the same ominous patterns — a future of festering unrest and senseless violence.
It’s tempting to write more, especially about how (cynics like us might say) Silicon Valley could see the developing crisis as the perfect pretext to seize control of the White House — and, ultimately, the Republic. But we’ll save that for another time.
Today’s Notes from Civilization stands on the shoulders of Professor Betz and his insights. Instead of reading the few short capsules we would normally write, we encourage you to use the time to watch this video, hoping you find it as gobsmacking as we did. After all, it’s why we write Collapse Life, and why we’re trying to wake people from their comfortable, cozy stupor. If you love your family and life as they are now, you may be in for a rude awakening.
P.S. We’d love to have Dr. Betz on the Collapse Life podcast. If you’re on board, let us know — and drop your burning questions in the comments. We’ll send the invitation to him as soon as we can, with fingers crossed for a positive response.
Video summary:
In the video "Civil War is Coming: Britain & America's Violent Future," Professor David Betz from King’s College London explores the growing risks of civil unrest and potential conflict in Western nations, chiefly Britain. He argues that multiculturalism and identity politics have eroded social cohesion, leading to increased polarization and feelings of exclusion among the indigenous population, likening the potential for unrest to a Latin American "Dirty War." Betz highlights significant indicators such as elite overreach, economic pressures, and a disconnect between the elite and the populace, which exacerbate societal tensions and may incite violence, particularly among radicalized groups. He discusses the emergence of violent extremist factions, notably a rising nativist movement, and outlines a phased model of insurgency indicating the stages of conflict escalation. Throughout the discussion, he emphasizes the strategic targeting of cultural icons that could further fragment societal bonds.
A great assembling of what we all have been noting daily during the great Biden clown show, preceded, of course, by decades of decline under Democrat and RINO governance. The factors Prof Betz enumerates are rapidly being suppressed by Trump. We will see how much of Trump’s work will endure—hopefully all of it. A very positive indicator is the disarray and increasing unpopularity of the Clowns, the Democrats. A telling indicator of long-term success will be sweeping increases in Republican membership in Congress in the 2026 elections, and successful rolling back of Democrat election perversion.
Unlike the USA, Britain has a number of factors mired in its national traditions mitigating against fixing their decline, which have only slightly improved since the USA broke away 250 years ago. Britain has no Bill of Rights, which the USA created as a direct consequence of British domination. Britain has only vague societal norms to return to, nothing written. One could argue that British society is almost back where it was in 1776.
Keep your dialog open; it’s needed to help ensure the USA doesn’t swing too far away from a simple return to Constitutionality.
A powerful interview and it’s a warning of what could happen..Being in the UK, but rural I see no evidence of this in my bubble. My experience when visiting cities is a majority in ignorance and apathy , unaware of the forces that are circling.
There is a still a strong belief in authority, so any insurrections will be dealt with severely, especially the peaceful protests. ❤️🩹