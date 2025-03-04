“Ne Zha 2,” a Chinese sequel, is now the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Move over, Oscars. A Chinese animated film about a human boy with a demonic bloodline has made box office history, grossing over $2 billion in a single market. Ne Zha 2’s success in China is not just a triumph over Hollywood; it’s a declaration of national resistance, reflecting the country's growing cultural and political assertiveness.

Beyond its commercial achievement, the film — a sequel to a 2019 release — delivers a potent political message, tapping into themes of rebellion, identity, and shifting global hegemony.

Based on a 16th-century Chinese myth, the film critiques US global dominance and the exploitation of weaker nations. Using gods, demons, and dragons, it embeds a powerful message about defying oppressive power structures. The film is clearly a story of resistance, with a direct challenge to imperialism and a call for solidarity in the face of overwhelming forces.

The plot follows Ne Zha, a boy with magical gifts born to human parents, who must redeem himself in a world where demons are enslaved by religious rulers known as the Chan. These rulers, who claim to civilize the world, subjugate and kill demons to fuel their own power. As Ne Zha uncovers their exploitation, he leads a rebellion against their oppressive reign. This struggle resonates deeply with China’s historical experiences with imperialism in the 19th and 20th centuries.

The Chan are represented by a symbol that directly resembles the American coat of arms, and their actions mimic colonial tactics. The furnace they use to torch demons is emblazoned with the dollar symbol, a pointed reference to capitalist exploitation. The film suggests that those who claim to bring civilization are often complicit in perpetuating exploitation.

The tokens worn by the Chan group feature a design that looks like the American eagle.

Ne Zha eventually realizes his "demonic" nature is not inherently evil and his identity is not defined by external forces. In a pivotal moment, Ne Zha confronts the Chan leaders, accusing them of hypocrisy: “You pride yourselves as the light of the world, but all you do is dirty work.” This moment dismantles the notion of Western "civilizing missions," revealing them to be self-serving and violent.

In an online video commentary, a presenter named Mimi points out the overwhelming support Ne Zha 2 has received from Chinese parents, who actively encourage their children to watch it despite — or perhaps because of — its overt political undertones. She suggests that the film serves as an important lesson about China’s fraught relationship with the US. It reinforces the idea that, just as Ne Zha rejects an imposed identity, so too must China — and its citizens — resist the narrative shaped by the West. Parents, she says, want their children to learn about history, resistance, and the importance of standing firm against external forces bent on domination.

This tracks with a larger cultural shift happening within China. In recent decades, the country has seen a rise in cultural nationalism as its role as a global powerhouse solidified under President Xi Jinping. This cultural resurgence, which emphasizes the recognition of China’s history and values in a world shaped by Western norms, is reflected in Ne Zha 2. As a call for self-assertion, a direct challenge to hegemonic forces that seek to shape the world according to their own interests, it reflects China’s growing geopolitical ambitions as it seeks to contest US dominance on the global stage.

Could Ne Zha 2 be preparing the Chinese population for a future where resistance to Western-led global systems becomes more entrenched? The film underscores that Ne Zha’s struggle is about more than personal redemption; it’s a call for global solidarity against exploitative powers, reminding audiences that the fight against domination is shared by all who refuse to be subjugated.

In the film's climactic moment, Ne Zha is given the option to flee. He is asked if he still wants to change the world. “I want to try,” he replies, a simple reinforcement of a central message: true change requires ongoing effort, not a single victory. This mirrors China’s view of its own fight: toppling the US will demand years of perseverance and resilience.

Ultimately, Ne Zha 2 is offers audiences a chance to rethink the global order, challenge imperialism, and reimagine true resistance in a world shaped by exploitation. And for that reason, we should all sit up and take notice.