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Ionedery2's avatar
Ionedery2
10h

From a Canadian standpoint China appears to be a friendly foe, one that has gained many inroads into our culture. They have actively infiltrated and influenced elections, illegal police stations, monitoring and surveilling citizens, and pushing the CCP agenda. That includes buying resources and companies to gain economic power and control.

The liberal government turns a blind eye to this insidious intrusion and it's downplayed in the media, as Carney is now giving China what it wants; a foothold, with new economic deals and concessions for "The New World Order" he talked about in his Davos speech.

With his new majority government, obtained by undemocratic floor crossings, we're on the verge of something unprecedented and very scary. They're allowing China and the WEF policies to erode the culture, the freedom, and prosperity we once knew.

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David Kirtley's avatar
David Kirtley
11h

We seem to have a love-hate relationship with China. The West complains but does their best to strive to emulate the power of the Chinese government over their people. We prefer our oligarchs to be less visible. We don't mind if they modernize and are economically successful as long as they don't encroach on our power and do as they are told.

China wants the successes of the West but don't want to give up the ability to direct and control by the government which restricts any innovation that isn't sanctioned. The chaotic innovations in the US are too threatening to the control by the central planning. They want to pick and choose the economic winners.

I think that things will eventually equalize. The centralized control will slowly break down and things will liberalize in China. I am more worried that the tools that they developed for that control will expand in the West.

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