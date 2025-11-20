Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DW's avatar
DW
9hEdited

When trust becomes something you rent rather than something you grow, the center of gravity shifts. — Amen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Collette's avatar
Collette
8h

Relationships are the currency of your Life

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Collapse Life
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture