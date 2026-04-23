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parameter9's avatar
parameter9
9h

The quiet part of all this is of course (even assuming it COULD work) is the necessity of 'taking out' all traditional food producers. There won't be room on the menu for an 'optional' diet.

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Sandy's avatar
Sandy
4h

I agree and it’s overwhelming sometimes and hard to fathom the predicament we (humanity) are in! I try to come up with strategies in my head but admit that it would take armies to implement some of these fantastical solutions! It gives me comfort to imagine rounding up the likes of Killgates, Satanklaus, 👁️Th-el, Monsterari, among many many others and confining them in 15 minute cities, after giving them their booster jabs, feeding them fake meat with cricket breading and chemtrailed greens, keeping an eye on them with Palantir run 24/7 surveillance and tokenizing all of their assets! What’s good for the goose is good for the gander! Right?! I wonder if they would agree???

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