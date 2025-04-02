We asked readers to channel the chaos, comedy, and creeping dread of collapse — and come up with something we could plaster on a t-shirt. Today, we’re proud to announce the two winners of our recent Collapse Life Design Contest.

These designs stood out not just for their creativity, but also for how well they aligned with the humor, grit, and ethos of this blog.

So without further ado…

A haunting vision of twilight in the age of fallout. Nuclear Dusk blends industrial decay with surreal skies, portraying a world that’s both post-human and strangely beautiful. A setting sun offers faint hope over a distorted landscape — a poetic moment for those who find serenity and grace in stark truth.

When the world unravels, it’s time to pour yourself a stiff one and keep calm. Gin Up! is a cheeky nod to our Collapse Life catch phrase, and to the absurdity of the times we live in. It’s a witty reminder that sometimes resilience begins with the simple act of raising a glass.

Both designs are now available in the Collapse Life store — grab yours before supply chains break down!

Congratulations and thanks to our winners. And to all of you, remember to keep your chin up — it’s only collapse!

