Collapse Life and Peter Grandich — widely known as the original Wall Street ‘Whiz Kid’ — are pleased to announce a strategic partnership arrangement. Grandich has agreed to host a series of closed-door strategy and Q-and-A sessions limited to paid subscribers of Collapse Life. He is participating in these sessions on a voluntary basis and is not receiving any form of compensation for his involvement.

These sessions will provide direct access to the mind of a legend who has lived through, as well as anticipated, major financial turning points.

“We’re currently in unprecedented times. It’s a time for capital preservation rather than capital appreciation,” says Grandich. (He reiterated that in a tweet that went viral just days ago, now garnering about 3 million views.) “These sessions will be oriented around helping people clearly see what’s coming so they can better position themselves.”

Grandich first rose to prominence in the 1980s after publicly warning of a looming market collapse (the big one in 1987!), a call that cemented his reputation as a contrarian thinker willing to challenge the prevailing narrative. In the decades since, his perspective has evolved to focus not on prediction but principle — shaped as much by his outspoken Catholic faith as by his experience navigating cycles of boom, bust, and recovery.

These intimate sessions are designed as candid, off-the-record conversations where participants can bring their questions, concerns, scenarios, and strategies to someone who has spent a lifetime thinking about risk, capital preservation, and the psychological traps that emerge when systems begin to strain. He’s made and lost millions many times — we’re not talking some financial advisor in a cushy office chair, this is an experienced Wall Street warrior who’s been in the trenches and who knows how to roll up his sleeves.

And you get to interact with him LIVE via your computer.

Become a paid subscriber for just $80/year (~$6/month) to reserve your spot.

Scheduled sessions will take place on:

Wednesday, June 10 — 7pm ET

Wednesday, September 16 — 7pm ET

Wednesday, December 9 — 7pm ET

These sessions will NOT be recorded for the purpose of re-broadcast. If you want to hear what Grandich has to say, you gotta be there live. Join us.