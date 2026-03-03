Collapse Life

Collapse Life

David Kirtley
8h

There are a lot of cascading failures that are making homes unaffordable.

The biggest one is that the younger people don't have money. (Duh!) But a large part of why they can't afford homes comes from their personal choices. Taking out student loans that they can't afford to pay off for degrees that are often not even closely related to their careers (or actually necessary). Buying thousands of dollars worth of goods and services that are eating into their paychecks such as overpriced cars, cell phones, computers, big screen televisions. Tons of subscription services. Eating out instead of preparing their own food. They don't have enough money left at the end of the month to survive, let alone save for a downpayment.

Then the housing supply has been twisted by a combination of things. Lots of people are using housing as an income and investment rather than a home is a major part. The media points to the boogey man of the institutional investors but that is a relatively small part of the problem. Management costs, repairs, and rising taxes makes for pretty thin margins for existing homes. It is anything but passive income. It is a lot of work. The bigger part is individuals grabbing them up and making "upgrades" to them to turn a quick profit make it nearly impossible to buy a "starter home" that young people would normally take on. For new construction, it takes very little additional construction cost to build a 4000 sq.ft. house than it does a 2000 sq.ft. house. Slap on some luxury finishes such as granite countertops and suddenly you are looking at $400,000 homes on the same lots that would have been half that price with lesser homes. Why would a builder even think about building something affordable? It doesn't generate nearly the profit.

The rental market has the same pressures. If you are going to build rental properties, there is no incentive to build $1000/month apartments when you can pay a tiny bit more to build $2500/month apartments on the same property.

That doesn't even touch on the issues created by what passes as city planning. They are in the business of generating tax revenue. More expensive homes that pay higher taxes will get the greenlight and anything else will just fight an endless gauntlet of resistance.

Ionedery2
6h

I can see it happening in cities like Hamilton and Toronto; the housing bubble bursting, while the ultra rich keep building bigger mansions with only 2 residents or maybe just seasonal occupation. Young people don't dream of ownership and that disappointment spills over to a lack of ambition and hope for the future. Trying to save money for the future looks futile for many, and I see them losing hope, giving up that dream and replacing it with mere survival and a deep and bitter resentment. They have a "homeless" mentality, taking comfort in quick fixes whenever they can. There's no incentive to work hard and save, raise a family, be part of a community that cares. Too many are falling through the cracks and becoming a burden to society and adding to the chaos of urban life.

