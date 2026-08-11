Collapse Life

Collapse Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Connecting The Dots's avatar
Connecting The Dots
6h

Excellent Article.

The apathetic and distracted masses, rarely understand that the issue being dangled in front of them, is the cover for the deeper and multiheaded monster, weaving a tapestry that involves literally "everything".

Stopping the grifters, profiteers, opportunists, and power succubae starts at the individual.

If you're clamoring for AI, more chatbots, those funny AI parody videos, the next electric car model, the screens in the toasters and any shiny toy that provides the .035 second dopamine hit...you are part of that monster and the capture.

It's literally the dog chewing on it's own tail and the drooling masses are loathe to see it, understand it and then admit it.

Reply
Share
parameter9's avatar
parameter9
5h

Those are some cunning stunts - TPTB

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Collapse Life · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture