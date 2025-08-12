August 12, 2025



Mike Judge

Meadowbrook Drive

Austin, TX 78746



Dear Mike,

We know you’re busy working on your new film, ‘Automated Trucking’. Sounds awesome and we can’t wait to see it. Thanks too, for the ‘King of the Hill’ reboot - Hank and the crew have been missed.

We just wanted send a note to let you know that if you’ve ever thought about making ‘Idiocracy 2’, don’t waste your valuable time. You just have to open TikTok for about 30 seconds.

The world of Idiocracy has arrived. OK, we’re not watering crops with Brawndo yet, though it’s so “tinder dry” up in Nova Scotia, Canada, they might consider it as a possible wildfire mitigation strategy! After all, it’s got what plants crave — electrolytes!



Still, so much of your prophecy has come to fruition we often find ourselves shaking our heads in awe. Check this out: adult pacifiers are trending in China.

People are actually paying up to $70 for adult-proportioned baby binkies because their lives are: Just. Too. Stressful.

“When I am under pressure at work, I suck on the dummy,” said one customer. “I feel I am indulged in a sense of safety from childhood.” This person is not being ironic.

Then there’s this person, holding an adult sippy cup that makes bubbles when you drink.

Meanwhile, other people are dropping watermelons on each other’s heads from the roof of a car. Not metaphorically — literally. Why? For “content.” Blunt-force trauma delivered with enough energy to cause whiplash, skull fractures, or permanent brain damage for the views. The Romans had gladiators. We have teenagers playing Russian roulette with fruit.

Forget ‘Ow, my balls’… now it’s ‘Ow, my cranium.’

wall A post shared by @wall

Yep! This is where we’re at.

Mike — what’s the point in writing satire anymore, when reality has already outpaced it? So here’s our pitch: skip the fiction, funny as your stuff always is, and go full documentary. Get your crew out on the road and follow the trail from sippy cups to the ER, with pit stops at marketing brainstorms, influencers’ houses, and therapy sessions.

Call it Idiocracy: The True Story. No casting calls. No script. Just America in 2025 — an uncut director’s reel of collective regression.

Superfans always,



Zahra & Stephen

Collapse Life

